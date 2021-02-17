Talk radio’s Rush Limbaugh dies after cancer bout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died after a battle with cancer, his wife announced on Wednesday.

Limbaugh had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer a little more than one year ago. He shared the news at that time with listeners on his program.

Though he has missed some time since, Limbaugh remained active and on the air through his treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness.

He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

Former president Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during his final the State of the Union address.

Limbaugh, 70, had been a staunch supporter of Trump who called him “the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.”

Limbaugh is widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress in 1994 and has strongly supported Trump and other Republicans.

His popularity has survived brickbats and thrived despite personal ordeals. In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and entered rehabilitation.

He is widely considered the most influential talk radio host in history.