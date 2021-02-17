Swatting call prompts massive police response in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A swatting call prompted a massive police response in Loves Park Wednesday afternoon, according to Loves Park Police.

'Swatting' is a term for someone calling police to report a false crime, like a bomb threat or mass shooting, to prompt a massive police response at another person's home. Swatting can and has turned deadly in a number of cases across the US.

Loves Park Police Chief Chuck Lynde said the department is investigating who placed the swatting call. Lynde said the call initially came in as a suspected shooter. Multiple agencies responded to the false threat, including the US Marshal's Office.