Swatting call prompts massive police response in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A swatting call prompted a massive police response in Loves Park Wednesday afternoon, according to Loves Park Police.

'Swatting' is a term for someone calling police to report a false crime, like a bomb threat or mass shooting, to prompt a massive police response at another person's home. Swatting can and has turned deadly in a number of cases across the US.

Loves Park Police Chief Chuck Lynde said the department is investigating who placed the swatting call. Lynde said the call initially came in as a suspected shooter. Multiple agencies responded to the false threat, including the US Marshal's Office.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

