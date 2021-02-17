Southern snowstorm set to bring wintry weather to Stateline midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The parade of winter storms in the Deep South continues to wreak havoc midweek. This same system could throw light snow into the Stateline.

The snow graph slowly rises late Wednesday, indicating a small chance for snow showers.

Through Wednesday:

Clear skies and calm winds helped to create quite the chill early Wednesday morning. Lows below-zero were thankfully not accompanied by breezy conditions.

Clouds build through the morning hours, with snow chances returning by the afternoon. The system responsible for midweek's light snow chances brought snow to Dallas, Texas, Tuesday. Ironically, this system is losing steam and is likely to bring far less snow to our area through Wednesday.

With light snow possible, travel could be slowed down a bit through the predawn hours Thursday.

Snow remains very light Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The increasingly cloudy skies Wednesday night result in overnight lows not falling as far. By early Thursday morning, temperatures fall into the single digits above zero.

Several small chances of snow:

The middle to latter half of the work week features multiple chances for light snow. That first round of light snow, which comes in Wednesday into early Thursday, gives way to a second round by late Thursday.

A round of scattered light snow could re-develop Thursday evening.

In total, snowfall amounts between Wednesday and Friday should remain near and below 1". The snow chances return by late in the weekend, as Sunday brings more snow potential.

Sunday's snow:

You guessed it! As temperatures climb to near-freezing by Sunday, snow chances return to the Stateline. Accumulations look likely, with several inches of more wet, heavy snow possible.

What we don't know is the exact track of this system, which means snow accumulations and exact timing are uncertain. If you have travel plans Sunday into Monday, closely monitor the forecast on-air and online.