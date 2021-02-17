Snowstorms hit East Med, army called out in Greece

Greece has called in the armed forces to help repair widespread damage caused by heavy snowfall in Athens, while blizzards continued to cause havoc in neighboring Turkey and with the snow reaching as far as Libya. More than 800 fallen trees in greater Athens struck power lines, leaving parts of the Greek capital without power and water. As a cold front made its way across the eastern Mediterranean, snow reached an area in northeastern Libya for the first time in 15 years, and a snowstorm caused road closures in northern Syria.