Road Ranger to move Rockford headquarters to Schaumburg

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A Rockford company headquartered in the Forest City for decades will pack up and move to the Chicago Suburbs.

Road Ranger plans to move out of its corporate office on East State Street to move to Schaumburg between April and May.

The company says the move will support its growing number of stores across the country.

"These new headquarters will provide us with convenient access to the interstate and O’Hare Airport, enhanced amenities for our employees, and plenty of room to grow," Jake DeArvil, Road Ranger's General Counsel and Head of HR told 13 WREX via email.

Roughly 50 employees work in the Rockford office, all will make the move to Schaumburg. Right now, the majority are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has evolved from a local convenience store chain to a company with more than 40 locations in seven states.

"Road Ranger has valued its place in the Rockford community since our founder Dan Arnold first planted our roots here in his home town many years ago. Over the past decade we have undergone a major transformation; the company that was once your local convenience store chain has evolved into a multi-state Travel Center company," DeArvil added.

DeArvil said the move to Schaumburg was self-initiated and no incentives were offered by the City of Schaumburg, though he declined to comment about talks with the City of Rockford in staying.

It will continue to operate its stores in the Stateline.