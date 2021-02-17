No. 25 Loyola Chicago hangs on to beat Valpo, 54-52

CHICAGO (AP) — Keith Clemons scored 16 points, Cameron Krutwig added 13 and No. 22 Loyola Chicago made a defensive stop in the final seconds to hang on for a 54-52 victory over Valparaiso. The Ramblers have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday. Zion Morgan had 15 points and Ben Krikke and Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points apiece for Valparaiso. This was Valpo’s third game against a ranked opponent this season, and the Crusaders fell to 1-2 in those games.