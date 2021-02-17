Nebraska pulls away in 4th, beats No. 24 Northwestern women

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Northwestern 71-64. Nebraska (10-9, 8-8 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak despite committing 28 turnovers, and swept the season series against Northwestern (11-5, 9-5). Cain scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and Bourne added eight as Nebraska outscored the Wildcats 31-20. Lindsey Pulliam scored 22 points to lead Northwestern. Jordan Hamilton added 10 points and 10 rebounds.