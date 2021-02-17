Mexico arrests 6 for trafficking false coronavirus vaccines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in northern Mexico have arrested six people for allegedly trafficking in fake coronavirus vaccines. The federal Public Safety Department said Wednesday the arrests were made in the northern border state of Nuevo León. It wasn’t clear what kind of fake shots were involved or whether they had been offered for sale. Analysts have long worried that criminal gangs in Mexico could prey on vaccines or medications. There have been thefts of medicines and oxygen, but this is the first instance of criminal activity related to vaccines. Also Wednesday, Mexico’s Defense Secretary, Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.