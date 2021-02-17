Judge urges probe of possible misconduct by NY prosecutors

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has urged the Justice Department to open an internal probe into possible misconduct by a team of high-profile prosecutors in New York for withholding key evidence against an Iranian businessman charged with breaking U.S. sanctions. Judge Alison Nathan said in a ruling Wednesday that she found no evidence that prosecutors from the terrorism and international narcotics unit in the southern district of New York intentionally withheld key evidence or misled the court in the case against Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad. Nonetheless she viewed the errors severe enough to warrant a “full investigation” by the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility.