Judge ousted for putting child in lock-up seeking return

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Cook County judge who was ousted after video captured her putting a child in a courtroom lock-up reserved for adults is seeking a return to the bench. The video shows Jackie Portman-Brown in February 2020 taking her grandniece into a holding cell and leaving her inside alone. Portman-Brown was subsequently reassigned out of felony cases and in November voters rejected her retention bid. This year, she applied for an associate judgeship, which must be approved by judges. She is one of more than 200 applicants vying for 10 associate judge positions.