Indianapolis art museum chief quits amid job posting flap

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has resigned days after the institution apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.” A public letter from the museum’s board of trustees and board of governors Wednesday said Charles Venable’s resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.” In the job posting, the museum said it was seeking a director to “attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.” It sparked letters from a group of Newfields employees and community art leaders calling for Venable’s resignation.