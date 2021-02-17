Indian police detain students demanding release of activist

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have detained around a dozen student protesters who were trying to march to the Parliament building in New Delhi to demand the release of a 22-year-old climate activist arrested for circulating a document on social media supporting months of protests by farmers. The protesters shouted “Free Disha Ravi” and “Shame on Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah” as they tried to break police barricades outside the office of the National Students’ Union of India, or NSUI, a student wing of the main opposition Congress party. A heavy police presence overpowered about 40 protesters, including a dozen who were taken away in a bus.