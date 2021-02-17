Heavy snowfall, gales as winter storm hits Middle East

BEIRUT (AP) — Snow is blanketing parts of Syria, Lebanon and Israel, blocking roads, disrupting traffic and even delaying exams at some universities. Large parts of Syria were covered in snow on Wednesday, including the capital of Damascus, which is witnessing the winter’s first snowfall. Snow was as high as 15 cm, or about 6 inches, in the mountains of Sweida province. That’s according to the official state news agency SANA. In Lebanon, gale fore winds struck as snow fell at low altitudes, blocking several roads to traffic. In Israel, snow was expected in Jerusalem, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near Syria was blanketed in white.