Frigid temperatures, power outages lead to water problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Water service providers in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and other states hit hard by frigid winter storms and mounting power outages are asking residents to restrict usage as reports of water main breaks, low pressure and busted pipes emerge. In Memphis, Tennessee, the power and water company is asking residents to reduce their water usage through Friday. Memphis, Light, Gas & Water says it’s experiencing reduced pressure across its distribution system due to freezing temperatures this week. Memphis has seen temperatures in the single digits this week, with wind chills dropping below zero, and another winter storm was moving over the city Wednesday.