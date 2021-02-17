Flynn, Valpo get women’s soccer season started

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After the NCAA pushed women's soccer from the fall to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns, Valparaiso junior and Belvidere North grad Peyton Flynn knew she would have to wait a little while longer to get back on the soccer field.

"This is probably the biggest gap I've ever had of not playing a game," Flynn said.

Valparaiso came to the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park to play Northern Iowa, technically a non-conference game against a conference opponent, to help tune up for the real conference season. It marked Valparaiso's 2nd game of the young season. Flynn has been fortunate enough to come back home and play a couple of times while at Valpo.

"I look forward to this game every year," Flynn said. "Not many college athletes get to say they can play in their hometown. It's a really nice opportunity for me. I got to play in front of my parents. It's a really unique opportunity and I obviously took advantage of it."

Flynn started one game in her first two years with the program, but now as a junior has earned a starting role with the brown and gold.

"I definitely have a bigger leadership role, both on and off the field," she said. "So I have to be more of a role model. [I'm] stepping up as a junior, stepping up as a starter this year. So I definitely have some big shoes to fill from our seniors last year but I think I'm off to a good start."

Valpo and Northern Iowa played to a scoreless draw at ISC, but just getting back on the field for the first time since the fall of 2019 was a win for Flynn and everybody else on the field.