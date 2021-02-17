Ex-Brexit negotiator Frost to lead UK’s relations with EU

LONDON (AP) — The negotiator who led Britain’s divorce talks with the European Union has been given the job of leading the U.K’s relations with the bloc. The British government said Wednesday that David Frost was appointed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet as a minister of state. His job starts March 1. The government says Frost will lead relations with the EU and “help drive through changes to maximize the opportunities of Brexit.” He is also due to lead Britain’s side of a joint U.K.-EU joint committee overseeing the Brexit agreement. Frost is not an elected politician, but Johnson appointed to Parliament’s unelected House of Lords.