Russia rejects European rights court’s order to free Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that was quickly rejected by the Russian authorities bent on isolating the Kremlin’s most prominent foe. The ruling by the European Court of Human Rights demanded that Russia set Navalny free immediately and warns that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention. Russia’s justice minister dismissed the demand as “unfounded and unlawful.” The 44-year-old anti-corruption investigator, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was arrested last month upon returning from Germany. He spent five months there recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.