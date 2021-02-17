Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the state must learn from the surprise tornado that struck the community of Ocean Isle Beach with little or no warning, leaving three people dead and 10 injured. The Democratic governor toured the damages Wednesday and promised to rush state resources to help people rebuild. He said officials must study how to give more warning time in future storms. Residents told the governor they had to scramble quickly to hide in closets and bathrooms as the tornado struck late Monday night. Many are now working to recover anything salvageable from their shattered homes and businesses. And they worry about how they’ll rebuild.