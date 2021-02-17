Chicago motorist killed after being struck by stray bullet

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a stray bullet killed a 68-year-old man as he drove on Chicago’s South Side. They say the man was in a vehicle in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 6 p.m. Tuesday when gunfire pierced the rear window and struck him in the back of his head, police said. His vehicle then collided with a snowbank. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identifed him as Alva Besst. It says he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later. Police say he was not the intended target of the shooting. No arrests have been made.