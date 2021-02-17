Benzan’s 22 lead No. 9 Maryland past Illinois 103-58

COLLEGE, PARK, Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 22 points, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, to lead ninth-ranked Maryland to a 103-58 rout of Illinois. Chloe Bibby had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Terrapins, who extended their winning streak to four games. It was the fourth time the Terps have scored more than 100 points this season. All nine of Maryland’s available players scored, and its bench outscored Illinois 24-19. Jada Peebles led the Fighting Illini with 18 points.