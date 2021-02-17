Skip to Content

Alleged Don Carter Lanes shooter has arraignment rescheduled

Duke Webb

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man accused of a deadly mass shooting in Rockford gets more time to make his plea in court.

Duke Webb appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom via a zoom call on Tuesday.

Webb was supposed to be arraigned, but it was rescheduled for Friday.

Webb will likely enter his plea of either guilty or not guilty.

Webb is charged with murder and attempted murder after 6 people were shot at Don Carter Lanes in December. Three of the people who were shot died.

