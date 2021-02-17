2 Syrians held in Israel to be released in prisoner exchange

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s official news agency says Damascus, through Russian mediation, is securing the release of two Syrians held in Israel in exchange for releasing an Israeli woman that entered Syria by mistake. Wednesday’s report didn’t offer details as to when the Syrians were taken prisoners in Israel or when the Israeli woman entered Syria. The official SANA news agency says the two Syrians are natives of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. One of the two Syrians comes from a family of a number of former prisoners in Israeli prisons. Her brother was released in an exchange of prisoners last year, also mediated by Russia.