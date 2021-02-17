1 killed when awning fails at Chicago off-track betting site

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was killed and another injured when an awning at an off-track betting site in Chicago collapsed under the weight of snow. The men were on a patio at Club Hawthorne Corliss in the city’s Pullman neighborhood when the awning collapsed Wednesday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 59-year-old man was able to crawl from under the awning on his own. A 54-year-old man had to be rescued by firefighters. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 54-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, died. The 59-year-old was reported in fair-to-serious condition.