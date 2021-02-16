Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional light snow accumulations of a dusting.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock
Island Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be in the single digits
and teens below zero this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&