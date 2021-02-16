Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional light snow accumulations of a dusting.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock

Island Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be in the single digits

and teens below zero this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&