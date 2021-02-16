Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:52AM CST until February 16 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:52AM CST until February 16 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Light Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills This Morning…
.Light snow will continue early this morning near the Quad City
Metro area and in parts of northwest Illinois. Minor additional
accumulations are expected before the snow tapers off and exits
the area to the east. North winds will lead to blowing and
drifting snow, along with wind chills of 15 below to near 30 below
zero at times early this morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional light snow accumulations of a dusting.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock
Island Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be in the single digits
and teens below zero this morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.