Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:07AM CST until February 16 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 3:07AM CST until February 16 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations up to 1 inch.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on east
to west oriented roads and in open areas. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute due to blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.