Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations up to 1 inch.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on east
to west oriented roads and in open areas. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute due to blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&