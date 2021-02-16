Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations up to 1 inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on east

to west oriented roads and in open areas. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute due to blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

