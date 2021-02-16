Winnebago County State’s Attorney creates special unit devoted to reviewing and approving felony charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney says too many of its criminal cases are lost at trial.

"On first degree murder charges we lose 50% or half the cases at trial," says Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley. "That's unacceptable. That's on our office we're the ones who prosecute those cases and prosecute at trial and changes have to be made."

Hanley says he has two other concerns. The first: when it comes to a review of pending cases, a number don't have the proper evidence to prove guilt in court. The second: an inconsistency on how assistant state's attorneys were reviewing and approving charges on cases.

"What we had done previously is we would rotate that duty throughout the office," says Hanley. The 40 or 45 attorneys we have they would take turns with what we call the duty phone for 24 hours. Then during business hours an officer might call and then an attorney in the office would take the call and decide if the case should be charged or not."

In an effort to fix some of the issues Hanley has identified, he's created a Felony Review Unit. The unit is comprised of two attorneys. The attorneys will work three days on and three days off for 24 hours a day. Hanley believes this will ensure there's an attorney available to approve charges seven days a week at all hours of the day.

"I believe it to be a best practice that most other counties in Illinois that are our size and have our significant crime problem that we have, they have a designated unit. My ultimate goal is to seek and do justice. In the same way prosecuting violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law, being successful at trial is a way to do that. A way to seek justice. In the same way, not charging a crime you don't believe you can prove at trial, is also justice."