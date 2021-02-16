Vaccine allotment reduced by 60 percent over the next 3 weeks in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — If you've been waiting to get a coronavirus vaccine in Stephenson County, you're not alone.

On Tuesday, the health department issued a statement asking for people to be patient to receive the vaccine.

The health department says they have a limited number of vaccines available to the public and says the demand greatly exceeds the supply from the state.

The county says their allotment of the vaccines has been reduced for the next 3 weeks by 60%. Health officials did not provide a reason as to why their allotment has been reduced. 13 WREX reached out to the health department for more information, but we haven't heard back at this time.

Health officials say there's approximately 9,500 people in Phase 1B over the age of 65. At the rate of the current rate of vaccine supply, it'd take more than two months to vaccinate this age group.

County health officials say they do expect the vaccine to be available to the general public by late spring.

