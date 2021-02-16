Tyler Perry, Clintons attend memorial for actor Cicely Tyson

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill and Hillary Clinton, actor-director Tyler Perry and singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson are among those attending a private memorial service for Cicely Tyson. Mourners gathered Tuesday at Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church, a day after hundreds lined up for a public viewing. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there. Tyson died Jan. 28. The New York-born actor was 96. Her performance as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.