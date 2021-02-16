Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 51, Conant 46
Bolingbrook 42, Lockport 28
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Andrew 60
Burlington Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
Canton 52, Pekin 41
Cary-Grove 54, Hampshire 47
Centralia 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 2
DeKalb 55, Waubonsie Valley 49
Decatur MacArthur 82, Eisenhower 69
Downers North 58, Downers South 48
East Dubuque 59, Galena 51
East Peoria 73, Bartonville (Limestone) 67, OT
Fenwick 84, Montini 54
Fulton 62, Sherrard 43
Glenbard South 58, West Chicago 47
Glenbard West 64, Willowbrook 38
Grayslake North 68, Antioch 67
Harvest Christian Academy 59, Christian Liberty Academy 42
Hersey 70, Buffalo Grove 66
Homewood-Flossmoor 84, Sandburg 52
Huntley 40, Crystal Lake South 26
Maine South 67, Maine West 44
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Nazareth 35
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Athens 47
Metamora 71, Dunlap 37
Minooka 56, Yorkville 46
Naperville North 57, Naperville Central 49
Niles Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45
Ottawa Marquette 55, Woodland 28
Plainfield North 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 45
Putnam County 82, Midland 69
Quincy Notre Dame 52, St. Patrick 45
Riverdale 79, Morrison 46
Riverside-Brookfield 78, Elmwood Park 59
Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere North 23
Scales Mound 73, River Ridge 42
Stagg 60, Lincoln Way West 56
Washington 58, Morton 57
Wauconda 61, Grant 50
Wethersfield 62, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 60
Williamsville 49, New Berlin 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glenbard East vs. Elgin, ccd.
Mt. Carmel vs. Flora, ppd.
Naperville Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley, ccd.
Princeton vs. Hall, ccd.
Red Hill vs. Casey-Westfield, ppd.
St. Rita vs. St. Ignatius, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Deerfield 57, Glenbrook North 27
Downers North 44, Downers South 28
Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32
Glenbard East 54, Elgin 21
Libertyville 55, Mundelein 8
Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32
Maine South 80, Maine West 53
Marist 49, St. Ignatius 32
New Trier 48, Niles North 15
Oak Park River Forest 46, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29
Plainfield North 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
Rockford Guilford 88, Rockford East 24
Sterling 74, East Moline United 33
