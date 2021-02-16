Skip to Content

SwedishAmerican eases visitor restrictions for non-COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SwedishAmerican expands its guidelines for visitors during the ongoing pandemic this week.

Non-COVID-19 patients are now allowed one designated adult visitor per day after passing an entry screening. Pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients are allowed two designated adult visitors.

Visitors have to follow other guidelines like screening negative for a fever, not having COVID-19 related symptoms, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Visitor restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 patients or people who may have the virus.

"In all of our adult units, we've been without anybody," said Swedes Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer Ann Gantzer. "So I think this is going to be significant."

The visiting hours for SwedishAmerican hospital are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

