Storm buries Chicago area under up to 18 inches of snowfall

CHICAGO (AP) — A winter storm has blanketed parts of the Chicago area with up to a foot and a half of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads. The National Weather Service reported that 18 inches of snow had fallen in Evanston by 8 a.m. Tuesday, while Midway International Airport had 17.7 inches and O’Hare International airport reported 7.5 inches. A foot or more of new snow fell across much of the Chicago area, prompting Illinois State Police and transportation officials to urge residents to stay at home while crews clear roadways.