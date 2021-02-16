Spurs have 4 players positive, Atlanta has All-Star concerns

The NBA says the San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players and that means the Spurs won’t play until the middle of next week at the earliest. The NBA has postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs and two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed. Meanwhile, the mayor of Atlanta is raising concerns about the notion of fans coming to the city for the NBA All-Star Game and skills competitions on March 7. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, “People should not travel to Atlanta to party.”