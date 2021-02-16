Rockford seventh ward alderman candidates make final push before election

ROCKFORD (WREX)—With just one week away from the primary municipal election, alderman candidates are making their last push to voters.

Janessa Wilkins, Joy Irving, and Lisa Jackson are running to be the next alderwoman of the seventh ward of Rockford.

13 WREX sat down with each candidate to hear what issue they think is the biggest issue their ward faces.

Rockford native Irving believes it's crime.

"The murders, the shootings, and the domestic violence that is kept on the hush-hush. You look at the pandemic and everyone is going nuts," said Irving.

She believes solving crime-related issues starts with the younger generation. She wants to create school programs about gun prevention and domestic violence that children can learn from.

Wilkins grew up in the ward and believes the biggest issue can't be pin-pointed to one category.

"It varies from block to block, from person to person. Blight, crime, better lighting, police presence, economic development, education," said Wilkins.

She says she will work to solve those issues by working with community members to create plans focused on addressing those issues.

Jackson, who has lived in the ward for more than 20 years, says four issues in the 7th ward stick out the most.

"Blight in some of the areas, another one is safety, social justice, and equity and economic development," said Jackson.

She says those issues can be tackled with policies and programs created specifically for the ward.

Since all three women are Democrats, and there is no Republican challenger, the winner of the primary will move on, uncontested, to the April ballot and will essentially win the race.