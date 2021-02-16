Riot lawsuit just part of Trump’s post-impeachment problems

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faces more legal trouble now that his impeachment trial is over. A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Trump of conspiring with far-right extremists in the Capitol riot, and the attorney general of Washington, D.C., is weighing charges over the riot as well. He faces ongoing scrutiny from prosecutors over investigations into election interference in 2016 and 2020 as well as his business dealings in New York. And judges have refused to throw out defamation lawsuits from two women who accuse him of sexual assault. Trump has called all of the allegations baseless.