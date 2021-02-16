Officials: Space heater leads to Freeport house fire, ‘several’ cats killed

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Fire Department says a space heater led to a house fire in Freeport this week.

The fire department says it happened Monday morning in the 470 block of S. Kenwood around 12:05 a.m.

A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. No one was home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is a space heater being too close combustibles. The family was using multiple space heaters to heat the home because the house did not have any heat, according to officials.

The Freeport Fire Department says no one was hurt, but "several" cats died in the fire. The fire department did not provide a specific number of how many cats died.

The house was considered a total loss.

The family declined assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the fire department.

The fire department says the cold temperatures did not negatively impact the firefighting operation, but some equipment was damaged by the cold.