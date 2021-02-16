No new virus cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has reported no new virus cases in the community for a second straight day. That raises hopes that a lockdown in Auckland will be lifted Wednesday. The three-day lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city was the nation’s first in six months. Lawmakers say their final decision on whether to lift the lockdown will depend on any new information or cases that crop up over the next day. The lockdown was prompted by the diagnoses of three family members, but how they got it remains a mystery. Health officials have ramped up testing, administering more than 15,000 tests on Monday and processing the results of nearly 6,000.