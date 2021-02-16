Skip to Content

No-confidence debate begins in Thailand’s Parliament

BANGKOK (AP) — Opposition parties in Thailand have begun debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine members of his Cabinet who face accusations of mismanaging the economy, bungling the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abusing human rights and corruption. It is the second no-confidence debate that Prayuth’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019. In February last year, Prayuth and five Cabinet ministers easily turned back a no-confidence vote in the lower house. All 10 being grilled this year are expected to coast through again with the backing of the governing coalition.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

