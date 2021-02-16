Mexico suffers another day of rolling blackouts due to storm

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have announced rolling blackouts that will hit 12 states covering more than one-third of the country as hundreds of factories are being forced to shut down. The announcement Tuesday marks the third day that winter storms in Texas have cut the supply of imported natural gas on which northern Mexico depends for generating much of its electricity. The export-oriented National Council of the Maquiladora Industry says as man as 1,600 hundred were shuttered due to the lack of power, throwing hundreds of thousands out of work. The council complains that authorities are announcing blackouts over Twitter with no warning or coordination. Much of the north remains without reliable power, and the rolling blackouts are spreading into central Mexico.