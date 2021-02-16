Local health departments likely to receive less vaccine for first doses in the coming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — If you were scheduled to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine soon, you may need to wait a little bit longer.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced beginning this week, local health departments and other COVID-19 vaccine providers will begin to receive a larger share of second doses to accommodate a greater number of second doses coming due.

With federal shipments of the vaccine to Illinois remaining limited, this will mean providers will receive a smaller share of first doses.

Based on federal projections of vaccine shipments, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) anticipates these allocations will hold steady for the next several weeks, before allocations of first doses can once again increase in March.

What does this mean for the Stateline?

So far, 13 WREX knows two Stateline health departments will be receiving less allotments of the vaccines in the coming weeks: Stephenson County and Ogle County.

Stephenson County health officials say they usually receive 500-600 doses of the vaccine. Now they'll be receiving 200-240 doses for the next few weeks.

In Ogle County, the allotment of vaccines has been reduced from 600 to 200, according to health officials.

Why does the second dose matter?

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose to be up to 95% effective. Second doses need to be administered four weeks after the first dose for those who receive the Moderna vaccine, and three weeks for those who receive Pfizer.

As the number of first doses being administered has increased over the past several weeks, now the number of doses needed for the second shot are also increasing.

Therefore, the amount of vaccine available to be administered as a first dose must decrease.

Over the next several weeks, as the number of first doses administered decreases to account for the limited amount of vaccine, we will begin to see a balancing of vaccine available for both doses.

