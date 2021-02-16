Kevin Diemer receives more recognition after dominant week for Regents

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan grad Kevin Diemer continues to dominate on the court this winter for the Rockford University men's basketball team. Just one week after being named NACC player of the week, Diemer turned things up a notch and was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week, while also named NACC South Division Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. He led the Regents to two wins, both against Concordia-Chicago, starting the team with a perfect 2-0 in conference play.

Diemer posted a career high 41 points on Friday, along with 16 rebounds against Chicago-Concordia. This past week, Diemer averaged 32.5 points with an 82.5 shooting percentage. He also averaged 14.5 rebounds which helped contribute to two double-doubles.