ISP Trooper hit, injured from second Scott’s Law crash within past 24 hours

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WREX) — For the second time within a 24 hour stretch, an Illinois State Police Trooper was hurt as result of a Scott's Law crash.

Illinois State Police say the two vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 in Will County.

Authorities say a District 5 trooper was parked behind a motor vehicle crash. That's when authorities say a gold car lost control, spun out and hit the ISP Trooper's vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The driver of the gold vehicle, Michael Ryan, of Joliet, was not hurt in the crash.

Ryan was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, Driving Too Fast for Conditions/Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

“This is the second crash, in less than twenty-four hours, that has resulted in a Trooper being injured and it is unacceptable,” stated Interim District 5 Commander, Lieutenant David Keltner. “When roadway conditions are unfavorable, our Troopers remain on the roadways to assist motorists who need help; I am pleading with everyone to pay attention while you drive, move over for them, and slow down on our roadways so these men and women make it home to their families,” added Lieutenant Keltner.

Tuesday's crash marks the seventh Scott's Law crash in Illinois so far this year and the third in four days.

The first crash happened this weekend on Interstate 39 near Baxter Road in Winnebago County.

ISP says a trooper was helping another driver when an alleged drunk driver ran into the troopers vehicle. No one was hurt.

The second crash happened yesterday on I-55 in Will County. A trooper was airlifted to the hospital following the crash.