In-depth survey assesses religious life of Black Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — Black Americans attend church more regularly than Americans overall, and pray more often. Most attend churches that are predominantly Black, yet many would like those congregations to become racially diverse. Those are among key findings in a Pew Research Center survey of 8,660 Black adults nationwide about their religious experiences. Pew found there is broad respect for the historical role Black churches have played in seeking racial equality, coupled with a widespread perception they have lost influence in recent decades. Among all Black adults who go to religious services, 60% attend churches where the senior clergy and most or all of the congregation are Black.