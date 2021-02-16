Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is only the beginning of Congress’ reckoning with the riot of Jan. 6. The coming weeks and months will force lawmakers to work through the many unanswered questions about the attack. Democratic leaders have said they will take steps to form an independent investigative commission modeled after one that studied security failures before the 9/11 attacks. Two Senate committees have summoned top security officials to testify. And retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré is leading an ongoing review of the Capitol’s security process, commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.