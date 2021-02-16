Skip to Content

IceHogs battle back late, but fall to Wolves

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Forward Chris Wilkie and defenseman Isaak Phillips scored 19 seconds apart in the third period to pull the Rockford IceHogs (0-3-1-0) within a goal, but the Chicago Wolves (5-0-0-0) held on for a 3-2 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday night.

The Wolves raced out to an early lead with a strike from forward Anthony Richard 1:21 into the contest, lifting a shot over the glove of IceHogs goaltender Matt Tomkins (L, 33 saves on 36 shots) off the right-wing faceoff circle. Forward Ryan Suzuki added to the Wolves lead with a power-play marker at 12:55 with help from Richard.

In the middle frame, the IceHogs turned up the pressure, registering eight shots before Wolves grabbed their first and overall outshot the visiting club 17-11 in the period. Wolves netminder Beck Warm (W, 37 saves on 39 shots) denied multiple chances to keep the Hogs off the board. At 13:32, the Wolves caught a break and reclaimed the momentum off the stick of Philip Tomasino to make it 3-0.

The IceHogs continued to fight back moving into the third period and were rewarded with a pair of goals 19 seconds apart to pull the game within one. Wilkie put the IceHogs on the scoreboard at 7:01, deflecting in his second goal of the season from forward Brad Morrison. Off the following faceoff, Wilkie set up Phillips for his first professional goal to make it 3-2. The IceHogs continued to pressure and challenge Warm, but the Wolves goalie held on for a career-high 37 saves and the victory.

The IceHogs finished the contests 0-for-5 on the power play while the Wolves went 1-for-4.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their four-game homestand on Thursday, Feb. 18 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

