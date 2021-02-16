‘I was on top of the world, I finally got in;’ Boone County’s strategy to vaccinate the elderly showing early returns

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — LeRoy and Modesta Alt share vastly different stories when it comes to getting in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

LeRoy, a veteran, got a call from the VA to help him get an appointment. Modesta on the other hand, spent weeks on the phone and computer making little to no progress.

"It was very frustrating, a lot of time taken out of the day, for nothing," Modesta said.

But that was before Boone County announced a plan to push the vaccine to its 8,600 residents over the age of 65.

The plan leans on the county's two local pharmacies, Brian and Dobbins in Belvidere and Snyder's in Poplar Grove, to give information, schedule and distribute vaccine appointments.

Snyder's Pharmacy Graduate Pharmacist Tom Felker II says their relationships with their older customers make them a trusted source when it comes to local healthcare.

"You're seeing a familiar face when you come in," Felker said. "With all the confusion on what's accompanying the vaccine, exactly what to watch out with it, it's nice to have a familiar face to put those worries at rest."

Workers at Snyder's Pharmacy work to inform and schedule seniors for the COVID-19 vaccine

And that trust is already shinning through at Snyder's.

As of February 15, the pharmacy reports 400 senior will get vaccine. That number is over half the senior population that Snyder's serves.

Modesta on the other hand will get the vaccine through the Keen Age Clinic. That clinic runs with the county and Meijer Pharmacy to run larger vaccination sites.

Though the journey was long and at times frustrating for Modesta, she's excited to finally get the vaccine she's been waiting for.

"I was on top of the world that night," Modesta said. "I was floating, I finally got in."

For more on Boone County's vaccination plan for those 65 and older, click here.

