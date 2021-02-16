FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts

As part of a wider effort by the Biden administration, FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland in communities especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Severe weather, meanwhile, was hampering vaccination efforts in parts of the country, forcing cancellation of some mass inoculation events and disrupting vaccine deliveries. In two doses of welcome good news, vaccine efforts were increasing to nearly 1.7 million new doses administered per day. And both coronavirus deaths and new cases have plummeted in recent weeks.