EXPLAINER: Topsy-turvy weather comes from polar vortex

It seems like the world’s weather has turned upside-down. There have been record subzero temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma, and Greenland is warmer than normal. Snow fell in Greece and Turkey. Meteorologists blame the all-too-familiar polar vortex. The cold air that’s normally penned up in the high Arctic got slammed by an atmospheric wave in late December. It broke apart in early January and moved out of its normal area. The result has been crazy winter weather. Scientists say it’s happening more often. The pattern may be a mix of random natural weather and man-made climate change.